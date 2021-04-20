CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82. CSX has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Earnings History for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit