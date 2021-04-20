Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 41.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $262.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.84. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

