CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

