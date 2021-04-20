CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.45

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.45 and traded as high as $46.00. CVR Partners shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 70,156 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Further Reading: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.