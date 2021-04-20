CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.45

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.45 and traded as high as $46.00. CVR Partners shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 70,156 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

