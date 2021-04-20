CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. 70,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

