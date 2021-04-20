CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

