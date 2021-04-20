CWV Chain (CWV) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $10,472.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00277368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.95 or 0.00927111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,437.77 or 0.99810169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.40 or 0.00634457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

