CX Institutional Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Humana by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $439.92 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.01 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

