CX Institutional Sells 17,258 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

