CX Institutional Sells 71,593 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,593 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,888,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $572,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.