D.R. Horton (DHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $96.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

