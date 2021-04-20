Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.34. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit