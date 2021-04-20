Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €64.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.69 ($71.40).

EPA BN opened at €60.34 ($70.99) on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.72.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

