Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DARE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,149. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.