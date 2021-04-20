Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

DE stock opened at $380.72 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.69 and its 200-day moving average is $295.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.