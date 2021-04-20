DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00061517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00279816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.23 or 0.00904948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.38 or 0.00642942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,598.55 or 0.99192313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,822,742 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

