DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 597 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 203,054 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.91.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

