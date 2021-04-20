DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPD alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last ninety days.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.