DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,625 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.