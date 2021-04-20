DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $5,652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

GSX opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

