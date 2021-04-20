DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Geron by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Geron by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Geron by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

GERN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

