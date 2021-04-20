DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,734 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $84,495,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.