Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

