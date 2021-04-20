Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.63.

DEN opened at $48.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

