DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

DMTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 1,608,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,259. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

