Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Diageo by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $180.77 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $181.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $157.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

