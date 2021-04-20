Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,700 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $280.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

