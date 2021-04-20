Digital Insurance Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $809,402.97 and approximately $66.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

