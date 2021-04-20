Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

DLR stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.