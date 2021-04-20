DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DigitalOcean in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $42.96 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

