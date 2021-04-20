DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $42.96 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.