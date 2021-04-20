Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0064

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00648975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

