Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,183 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.61% of S&T Bancorp worth $45,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, President David G. Antolik acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,064.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.