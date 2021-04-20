Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.61% of Blackbaud worth $46,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.43, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

