Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,231 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 75,974 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Wynn Resorts worth $48,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.