Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $44,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $90.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

