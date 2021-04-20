Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,223 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $46,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Stericycle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.
SRCL opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
