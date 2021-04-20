Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,223 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $46,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Stericycle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

