Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,030 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $45,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

