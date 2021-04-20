Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 304,857 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,284,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cars.com worth $48,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $907.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

