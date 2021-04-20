Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSEY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $14.04 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.