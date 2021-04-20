Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Investec upgraded Dixons Carphone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dixons Carphone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $1.97 on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

