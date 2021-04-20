DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,924 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

