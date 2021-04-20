DnB Asset Management AS Buys 153,071 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,071 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Vipshop worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,319,000 after acquiring an additional 497,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of VIPS opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

