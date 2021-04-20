DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP opened at $425.46 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.55 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.