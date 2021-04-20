DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 237.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,562 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 637.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,441,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.