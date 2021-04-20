Dora Factory 1-Day Volume Hits $11.37 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $25.82 or 0.00045489 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $39.17 million and $11.37 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00641658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.