Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 59,424 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $59,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $88.01. 55,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

