Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $109.13 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $109,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.70. 36,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.