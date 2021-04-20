Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $109.13 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $109,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.70. 36,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit