Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 944,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $46,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 75,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,033. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

