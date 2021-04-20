DragonVein (DVC) Trading 76% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 76% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $10.12 million and $444.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,897.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.91 or 0.01648351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.84 or 0.00524319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

